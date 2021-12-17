Bucs add Tom Brady to practice report with a shoulder injury

Getty Images

Tom Brady had seven rushes for 16 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, prompting Bruce Arians to proclaim he’d seen “enough of that shit.” The Buccaneers quarterback agreed he needs to “get my ass on the ground.”

Brady’s running days likely are over.

The Bucs added Brady to the practice report Friday with a right shoulder injury. He was a full participant and has no designation.

Brady did not practice Wednesday, but the reason was listed as resting/non-injury.

Brady leads the league in attempts (554), completions (378), passing yards (4,134) and passing touchdowns (36). He is a favorite to win the league MVP award.