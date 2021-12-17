Carlos Hyde out for Sunday

Getty Images

Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell mentioned that James Robinson will be played like a starting running back in his Thursday press conference.

Even though that was likely going to be the case regardless, it’s now a bit of a necessity.

Bevell said in his Friday press conference that running back Carlos Hyde did not clear the concussion protocol and is out for Sunday’s matchup against the Texans.

Hyde has 253 yards and a touchdown on 72 carries this season. He’s also caught 12 passes for 65 yards.

Robinson has taken a combined 14 carries for 28 yards in Jacksonville’s last two losses. He leads the Jaguars with 682 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns, adding 28 catches for 209 yards.

Jacksonville’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.