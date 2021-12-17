Cleveland’s Mack Wilson tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Browns are bringing in a couple of quarterbacks to help fill out their roster that’s been depleted by the COVID-19 list. And now they’re going to have to put another defensive player on the list.

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, linebacker Mack Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wilson has played a rotational role on Cleveland’s defense this year, appearing in all 13 games with five starts. He has 40 total tackles while playing 21 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 49 percent of special teams snaps.

He’s the second Browns linebacker currently unavailable due to COVID-19, as Anthony Walker was also placed on the list earlier this week.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips, Elijah Lee, and Tony Fields remain on the active roster at linebacker.

As of Friday morning, Cleveland and Las Vegas are still scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.