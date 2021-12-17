Dion Dawkins tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Bills expect to have quarterback Josh Allen in the lineup against the Panthers on Sunday, but they may not have their starting left tackle.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 that Dion Dawkins has tested positive for COVID-19. Unless his next set of test results clear him to return, the Bills won’t have Dawkins available this weekend.

If that’s the case, it will be the first game that Dawkins has missed since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft.

The Bills list starting right tackle Spencer Brown as the backup left tackle. If Brown moves, they could shift Daryl Williams to right tackle and start Cody Ford in his place as their right guard.