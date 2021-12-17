DJ Moore questionable for Panthers, A.J. Bouye ruled out

Getty Images

The Panthers are holding out hope that wide receiver DJ Moore will be in the lineup in Buffalo on Sunday.

Moore was listed as a limited participant in practice for the third straight day on Friday and he’s been designated as questionable to face the Bills. Moore is dealing with a hamstring injury and has not missed a game this season.

While Moore’s status is uncertain, the Panthers will not have cornerback A.J. Bouye. He has been ruled out with a foot injury that’s kept him off the practice field all week.

Guards Michael Jordan (hamstring) and John Miller (ankle) are listed as questionable. Miller fully participated in practice all week while Jordan worked in a limited capacity.