Dolphins get Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed back from COVID-19

Getty Images

The Dolphins are getting healthier at running back ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Dolphins running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have been cleared and will be at practice today, coach Brian Flores told reporters.

Gaskin leads the team in rushing with 154 carries for 526 yards, while Ahmed is second on the team with 54 carries for 149 yards.

Dolphins running back Phillip Lindsay remains on the COVID-19 list.

The 6-7 Dolphins are hoping to get to .500 and make a late run at playoff contention, and they’re 9.5-point favorites over the Jets.