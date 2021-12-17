Donald Parham has a concussion, likely to leave hospital Friday

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Donald Parham was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a head injury on Thursday night and the team offered an update on his condition Monday.

Parham has been diagnosed with a concussion and stayed at UCLA Harbor Medical Center overnight for observation. The team said that he is resting comfortably and is alert.

The expectation is that Parham will be discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Parham hit the back of his head on the turf while trying to make a catch early in Thursday night’s game. He was immobilized and taken off the field on a backboard during a scary scene at SoFi Stadium.