Donald Parham says he’s all good and will come back better after scary concussion

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Donald Parham suffered one of the scariest injuries of this NFL season on Thursday night, but less than 24 hours later he says he’s feeling good.

Parham, who was knocked unconscious when his helmet hit the turf as he attempted to make a diving catch in the end zone on Thursday, wrote on Twitter that he’s OK.

“I’m all good errybody,” Parham wrote. “You know can’t nothing hold a real one down! But I appreciate all the love and support from everyone. It means so much to me and my family to know so many people are thinking about me and my well being. And God has a plan for my life and so just know I’m coming back better than before! Bolt up!”

Parham had to be stretchered off the field and had to be hospitalized on Thursday night. He has been diagnosed with a concussion, but considering how scary the injury looked, that he’s feeling good a day later has to be taken as very good news.