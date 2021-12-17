Emmanuel Sanders ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders won’t be available for the Bills this weekend.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday morning that Sanders has been ruled out for Week 15 due to a knee injury. Sanders has not practiced at all this week.

Quarterback Josh Allen is set to play, so he’ll have Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, and Marquez Stevenson as options at wide receiver.

McDermott also said that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) will be listed as questionable to play against the Panthers. Defensive end Jerry Hughes (foot) is set for a full practice on Friday and is expected to play on Sunday.