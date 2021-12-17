Giants holding walkthrough then going remote on Friday

Getty Images

The Giants have been one of the NFL teams dealing with positive COVID-19 tests this week and they altered their schedule for Friday as a result.

The team was set to hold a midday practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, but announced that they are holding a walkthrough instead of their originally scheduled session. The rest of the day’s meetings and media availabilities will be held remotely.

Revised protocols announced by the NFL on Thursday call for teams to meet remotely, outdoors, or in indoor practice bubbles with ample spacing available. They also limit the number of players who can be in the weight room at one time and prohibit group meals at team facilities.

Linebacker Cam Brown, cornerback Adoree' Jackson, safety Xavier McKinney, cornerback Aaron Robinson, wide receiver John Ross, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and linebacker Oshane Ximines are the Giants players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list.