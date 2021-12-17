Jadeveon Clowney tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Another Browns player has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to multiple reports, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has tested positive for the virus, which would presumably sideline him for Saturday’s matchup against the Raiders.

Clowney did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday with an illness but was not positive for the virus. Now his status has changed.

Clowney has recorded 29 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and a pair of passes defensed for the Browns this year.

With Clowney testing positive, 13 of Cleveland’s 27 defensive players on the 53-man roster have gone into the COVID-19 protocols. Offensive players like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry have also tested positive for the virus, as did head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The league and the NFL Players’ Association are reportedly discussing moving the game between the Raiders and Browns from Saturday to Monday or Tuesday.