Jadeveon Clowney tests positive for COVID-19

Another Browns player has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to multiple reports, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has tested positive for the virus, which would presumably sideline him for Saturday’s matchup against the Raiders.

Clowney did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday with an illness but was not positive for the virus. Now his status has changed.

Clowney has recorded 29 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and a pair of passes defensed for the Browns this year.

With Clowney testing positive, 13 of Cleveland’s 27 defensive players on the 53-man roster have gone into the COVID-19 protocols. Offensive players like Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry have also tested positive for the virus, as did head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The league and the NFL Players’ Association are reportedly discussing moving the game between the Raiders and Browns from Saturday to Monday or Tuesday.

  1. I said this earlier. If the Raiders lose this game they should just not show up for any other remaining games this season.

  2. Moving the game by 3 or 4 days is in the best interest of player safety and health. That’s the NFL’s proclaimed guiding principle for COVID guidelines, right?

  3. They are going to postpone for the Browns. The Raiders have been told to “stand by” and not board the plane to Covidland.

  4. This avalanche is a good reminder that the vaccine was never intended to be an all-in-one fix for everything.

    The method to stop the spread is vaccine, masking, and social distancing.

    I don’t know what has been followed in NFL workplaces, but I am sure there is a lot of close proximity and un-masked-ness.

    The flu dropped to almost nothing last year because of masking & distancing. It’s all a rational mind needed to see the effectiveness of that. If we had continued those practices along with the vaccine, we’d be so much better off now.

    What’s happening now in the NFL is a case study of what you get when you go against almost every sound practice. It’s “working” because these guys are fit and have every form of medical support available. But it also shows how clueless we are.

