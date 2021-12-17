Jalen Hurts fully participates in practice, will be listed as questionable

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took a step forward in Friday’s practice, but the team isn’t saying anything concrete about his status for Sunday’s game against Washington.

Hurts was a full participant in practice for the first time since injuring his ankle late in a Week 12 loss to the Giants. Head coach Nick Sirianni said in a press conference that Hurts continues to trend in the right direction, but that the quarterback will be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Gardner Minshew started in a Week 13 win over the Jets and got some first-team work on Friday to keep him ready in case Hurts isn’t able to play.

Sirianni also said that running backs Miles Sanders (ankle) and Jordan Howard (knee) are set to play against a depleted Washington defensive front this weekend.