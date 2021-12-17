Jaylon Smith signs to Giants practice squad, is expected to play Sunday

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys are set for a reunion with linebacker Jaylon Smith this weekend, but he’ll be wearing a different uniform this time.

Smith signed with the Giants’ practice squad on Friday. The Giants host the Cowboys on Sunday and Ed Werder of ESPN reports that Smith is expected to play as they deal with health issues in their linebacking corps.

Smith was a 2016 second-round pick in Dallas and did not play during his rookie season because of a severe knee injury suffered in college. He remained with the Cowboys until he was released in early October, signed with the Packers a short time later and appeared in two games before they released him as well.

Smith has 517 tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions, six forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in 70 career games.