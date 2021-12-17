Kareem Hunt among eight Browns to COVID reserve, Anthony Walker activated

Getty Images

The Browns had their game against the Raiders moved to Tuesday because of the COVID outbreak that’s swept through the team this week and they continued adding players to their reserve list on Friday.

Some of the additions were previously reported, but running back Kareem Hunt‘s name is a new one. Hunt was not going to play on Saturday due to an ankle injury and any chance of that outlook changing will now require him to test his way off the list in the next few days.

Safety Grant Delpit, linebacker Tony Fields, cornerback A.J. Green, safety Ronnie Harrison, quarterback Case Keenum, linebacker Jacob Phillips, and linebacker Mack Wilson were also placed on the list. A report indicated defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has tested positive, but he wasn’t included in the announcement. The team also announced that assistant quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney has tested positive.

That list could still grow before Tuesday, although the Browns will be hoping that some of the players on their reserve list are able to test back onto the active roster thanks to the delay.

One player did come off the list on Friday. Linebacker Anthony Walker was activated and should be available to play on Tuesday.