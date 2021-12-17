Lamar Jackson listed as questionable, “has a chance” to play

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t practice at all this week, but the team isn’t ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Jackson has been listed as questionable to play with the ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Tyler Huntley will start if Jackson does not play and head coach John Harbaugh said that the team is prepared for either development.

“I’d say he has a chance,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “It’s just one of those things where it’s an ankle sprain where if he starts feeling good … We’ll check him out pregame and he’s in all the preparations and all that. We’ll see where we’re at. But, if not, we’ve got Tyler and he’ll be ready to go also.”

Left guard Ben Powers (foot) has been ruled out and three other offensive linemen — left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), and guard Tyre Phillips (illness) are listed as questionable. Backup center Trystan Colon-Castillo is on the COVID-19 reserve list. Tight end Nick Boyle (knee), wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), fullback Patrick Ricard (back, knee), and cornerback Chris Westry (knee) are also questionable while defensive end Calais Campbell (thigh) is considered doubtful to play.