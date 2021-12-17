Lamar Jackson remains out of practice Friday

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed practice time at various points this season, but he didn’t miss an entire week of practice for the first 14 weeks of the regular season.

That’s changed in Week 15. Reporters at the open portion of Ravens practice have sent word that Jackson is out of practice once again because of the ankle injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

The Ravens have not issued injury designations for their matchup with the Packers, but Jackson’s lack of practice time points to Tyler Huntley getting the start this weekend. The team signed the well-traveled Josh Johnson to serve as more depth at quarterback.

Huntley started in a 16-13 win over the Bears in Week 11. He was 26-of-36 for 219 yards and an interception in that outing and he went 27-of-38 for 270 yards and a touchdown in relief of Jackson last weekend.