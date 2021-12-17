Lawrence Taylor arrested for sex offender violation

Getty Images

Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida on Thursday.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports that Taylor was arrested for two felonies related to failing to let authorities know he had changed his address, which is required because Taylor is a registered sex offender.

Taylor pled guilty to charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute in 2011. The prostitute was 16 at the time of the incident, but Taylor claimed he believed she was 19.

TMZ confirmed that Taylor faces two felony counts and adds that Taylor was booked around 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. He was released a few hours later and the website also have a picture of the mug shot that the Broward County Sheriffs Office took at the time of the arrest.