Posted by Josh Alper on December 17, 2021, 5:23 PM EST
Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida on Thursday.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports that Taylor was arrested for two felonies related to failing to let authorities know he had changed his address, which is required because Taylor is a registered sex offender.

Taylor pled guilty to charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute in 2011. The prostitute was 16 at the time of the incident, but Taylor claimed he believed she was 19.

TMZ confirmed that Taylor faces two felony counts and adds that Taylor was booked around 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. He was released a few hours later and the website also have a picture of the mug shot that the Broward County Sheriffs Office took at the time of the arrest.

 

14 responses to “Lawrence Taylor arrested for sex offender violation

  1. The authorities wanted to drug test him following his bizarre interview a couple of weeks ago. More is coming on this.

  3. Soooo they will arrest someone for failure to report an address change yet these cities are letting people get away with smash and grabs, murder and general chaos but no one cares about that!

  4. Maybe as a convenience his next home address will be updated automatically, along with his length of stay, cell mate and work detail. What a class act.

  9. Brian Fields says:
    December 17, 2021 at 5:43 pm
    And this is why Parsons doesn’t want to be compared to this guy

    ————————-

    TOO LATE

    He had a covered up assault in college and was a hazing ringleader.

  10. LT ordered sex with a child on back page. Claimed he thought she was 19, and he had “never done this before”. Yet still he manages to be LT. Some get burned to the ground, to me he is no different than Jared Fogel.

  11. There are a lot of smug comments here ignoring the central point that the lax laws for dangerous and predatory sex offenders requires at least the minimum to know where they are!

    Lots of these offenders continue committing crimes because the laws won’t keep them behind bars! It’s Taylor’s fault that he’s on a list of offenders who might be a lot worse than him but on it he is and he needs to follow the law for everyone’s safety!

  12. So many of you want to overlook the issue of whether the female was a prostitute or not. If she was, what client would does an age check. There’s usually more to whats reported so maybe don’t be so quick to judge. He was a great player which ulis separate from whether or not he’s a quality person ALL the time. Who is? Parsons is still a rookie, LT was better.

