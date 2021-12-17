Leonard Fournette is expected to play on Sunday, Jamel Dean out

Getty Images

Though Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, he’s still in line to start Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters in his Friday press conference that Fournette practiced on Friday and is expected to play.

“He practiced full and looked OK,” Arians said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Fournette had 113 yards rushing on 19 carries with a touchdown in last week’s victory over Buffalo. He’s accounted for 1,199 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns for the Buccaneers this year.

Arians also said that cornerback Jamel Dean is the only player out with a non-COVID illness. Arians added that the team has not fully identified Dean’s illness but the cornerback is not in concussion protocol.

The rest of the Buccaneers’ injury report will be released later on Friday.