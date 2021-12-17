Mark Davis on postponement: Health and safety always No. 1, but it’s tough

Getty Images

The NFL postponed the Raiders-Browns game scheduled for Saturday afternoon to Monday because of the ongoing COVID outbreak in the Browns organization and the news was met with negative reactions from Raiders players on Friday afternoon.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said that it is a “competitive disadvantage” to a Raiders team that was all set to fly to Cleveland when they found out their trip will be delayed. Davis noted that the team will then have to fly back to begin a short week before facing the Broncos despite having no players on their COVID reserve list.

While he feels it is a disadvantage, Davis said he agreed with prioritizing health and safety while making a suggestion he feels would better balance things out.

“Health and safety is always No. 1, but it’s tough,” Davis said to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Maybe Cleveland should travel here. That would make it more fair.”

That’s not going to happen, so the Raiders will have to find a way to roll with the changes and play well through the changed landscape.