NFL moves Seahawks-Rams game to Tuesday

Getty Images

There will be a pair of games on Tuesday night this week.

Shortly after word the league’s decision to move this week’s game between Washington and the Eagles to Tuesday broke, multiple reports followed with news that the Seahawks and Rams are also moving to that night.

According to those reports, the game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. That’s the same time that Washington and Philadelphia will be playing and there has not been word yet on television plans for the two games.

The Rams have 21 players on their COVID-19 reserve list and they’ve put 20 of them on the list in the last week. Similar outbreaks led to the shift in the Washington game and the Raiders-Browns game originally scheduled for Saturday will now be played on Monday for the same reason.

UPDATE 3:17 p.m. ET: The NFL confirmed the new schedule and announced both games will be available on FOX and Sunday Ticket.