NFL Week 15 injury report roundup: David Bakhtiari, Billy Turner out for Packers

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Chiefs and it was set to continue with 14 more games on Saturday and Sunday, but those plans changed on Friday. The Browns-Raiders game scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Monday while the Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams games set for Sunday will now be played on Tuesday. COVID-19 outbreaks with the Browns, Washington and the Rams led to the changes.

The teams playing on Monday and Tuesday night haven’t released their final injury reports yet, so they are not listed here.

Packers at Ravens

The Packers got LT David Bakhtiari (knee) back on the practice field this week, but he’s not ready for game action and has been ruled out for Sunday. RT Billy Turner (knee) and TE Dominique Dafney (ankle) are also out this weekend. WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is considered doubtful while WR Malik Taylor (abdomen) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) have been listed as questionable.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) didn’t practice all week, but the team is leaving the door open after listing him as questionable. G Ben Powers (foot) is the only player who has been ruled out. LT Alejandro Villanueva (knee), RT Patrick Mekari (hand), G Tyre Phillips (illness), TE Nick Boyle (knee), WR Marquise Brown (illness), FB Patrick Ricard (back, knee), and CB Chris Westry (knee) are listed as questionable while defensive end Calais Campbell (thigh) is set to miss the game after getting a doubtful tag.

Patriots at Colts (Saturday)

The Patriots ruled RB Damien Harris (hamstring) and OL Yodny Cajuste (illness) out on Friday. LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle) was ruled out earlier in the week and the Patriots listed C David Andrews (shoulder), DT Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), RB Brandon Bolden (knee), T Trenton Brown (calf, wrist), K Nick Folk (left knee), and S Adrian Phillips (knee) as questionable.

C Ryan Kelly (knee, illness, not injury related – personal matter) and DT Grover Stewart (illness) are questionable for the Colts. DT Antwaun Woods (calf) is out.

Texans at Jaguars

S Justin Reid (concussion, illness) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) won’t play for the Texans. RB Rex Burkhead (hip, quadricep), TE Brevin Jordan (hand), and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (hamstring, wrist) are listed as questionable.

RB Carlos Hyde (concussion) will miss the Jaguars’ first game since Urban Meyer’s firing, but the rest of the team is set to play.

Panthers at Bills

The Panthers hope to have WR DJ Moore (hamstring) after listing him as questionable, but CB A.J. Bouye (foot) will not play. G John Miller (ankle) and G Michael Jordan (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.

Bills QB Josh Allen (foot) is off the injury report, but he won’t be throwing to WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee). Sanders is listed as doubtful, but head coach Sean McDermott said he will not play. RB Taiwan Jones (knee), DT Star Lotulelei (toe), and DE A.J. Epenesa (ankle) have questionable tags.

Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) is questionable after missing last Sunday. LT Tyron Smith (ankle) was ruled out early in the week.

QB Daniel Jones (neck) is out for the Giants and G Ben Bredeson (ankle) is listed as doubtful. DT Austin Johnson (foot), WR Sterling Shepard (calf), and DT Leonard Williams (triceps) give the team three questionable listings.

Jets at Dolphins

Jets T George Fant (knee) is on track to sit out after being listed as doubtful. G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), G Dan Feeney (back), and DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) have questionable designations.

S Clayton Fejedelem (ankle), T Austin Jackson (illness), and TE Adam Shaheen (knee) are questionable to play for the Dolphins.

Titans at Steelers

FB Tory Carter (ankle), CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle), LB David Long (hamstring), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder), and DT Teair Tart (ankle) are all out for the Titans. C Aaron Brewer (toe) is their only questionable player.

DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle), CB Joe Haden (foot), LB Buddy Johnson (foot), and TE Kevin Rader (hip) are listed as questionable for the Steelers.

Cardinals at Lions

CB Robert Alford (pectoral) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) have been ruled out for the Cardinals. RB James Conner (ankle), DT Leki Fotu (shoulder), DT Zach Kerr (ribs), DT Corey Peters (knee), DE Jordan Phillips (thumb), G Justin Pugh (calf), and TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) make up their questionable group.

The Lions will not have LB Julian Okwara (ankle) or RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder). LB Alex Anzalone (ankle), DE Michael Brockers (knee), T Will Holden (not injury related – personal matter), G Jonah Jackson (back), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), and WR Josh Reynolds (thigh) drew questionable tags.

Falcons at 49ers

S Erik Harris (chest) is out and EDGE Dante Fowler (calf) is listed as questionable for the Falcons.

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee) is out this week and LB Azeez Al-Shahir (elbow) is set to sit out after being listed as doubtful. LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) and DT Maurice Hurst (calf) are also out while S Jaquiski Tartt (glute), CB Ambry Thomas (concussion), and DT D.J. Jones (knee) have questionable designations.

Bengals at Broncos

LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) is out for the Bengals. C Trey Hill (illness), T Isaiah Prince (illness), LB Markus Bailey (neck), and CB Vernon Hargreaves (illness) are listed as questionable.

Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones (foot) and LB Kenny Young (concussion) are designated as doubtful to play. CB Nate Hairston (neck), RB Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), RB Javonte Williams (knee), S Kareem Jackson (back), T Bobby Massie (hip), and CB Caden Sterns (shoulder, neck) are the team’s questionable players for Sunday.

Saints at Buccaneers

The Saints will head to Tampa without T Terron Armstead (knee), TE Garrett Griffin (knee), and T Ryan Ramczyk (knee). LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring) and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) have questionable tags.

CB Jamel Dean (illness) is out for Tampa and CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) is expected to sit out after being listed as doubtful. RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), S Jordan Whitehead (calf), and S Antoine Winfield (foot) make up their questionable contingent.