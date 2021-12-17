Panthers place Matt Barkley on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Carolina will likely be without one of its quarterbacks for this weekend, but it isn’t one of their two key signal-callers.

The Panthers announced on Friday that Matt Barkley has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Barkley has been with the Panthers since signing with the team off of the Titans’ practice squad in mid-November. Barkley was active for one game, but has been inactive as the third quarterback since then.

Barkley did play for Buffalo from 2018-2020, so he’ll likely miss the reunion with his old team.

Cam Newton is expected to start against the Bills on Sunday with P.J. Walker also having a role on the offense.

Sam Darnold also returned to practice this week. But head coach Matt Rhule said Darnold is not currently cleared to play.