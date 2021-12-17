Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce: You’d think he’s old so he can’t run by people, but he still is

Getty Images

When the Chiefs needed a touchdown in overtime against the Chargers on Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes was glad he had Travis Kelce.

Mahomes hit Kelce for a 34-yard touchdown, and afterward he said it’s impressive that the 32-year-old Kelce is still making plays like that.

“That was a special moment,” Mahomes said. “For him to make such a dynamic play, where he cut back, ran by people — you’d think he’s old so he can’t run by people, but he’s still running by people, and he got in the end zone. It was a special moment and I’m glad all that hard work he puts in every single day is paying off.”

Mahomes also noted that Kelce still has speed, even if he doesn’t always look like it.

“It looks like he’s running slow, but he’s moving fast,” Mahomes said.

Kelce finished the game with 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns. That’s a great game for any player of any age, but for a 32-year-old tight end like Kelce, it’s one of the great performances in the NFL this season.