Patriots rule Damien Harris out for Saturday night

Running back Damien Harris won’t be on the field for the Patriots in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Harris was listed as questionable on Thursday and the Patriots downgraded him to out on Friday afternoon. Harris was listed as a limited participant in practice all week because of a hamstring injury.

Harris leads the Patriots with 164 carries, 754 rushing yards, and nine rushing touchdowns. Rhamondre Stevenson is likely to see more action against the Colts with Harris out of the lineup. Brandon Bolden is another option and he is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

The Patriots also downgraded offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste to out. He was listed as questionable with an illness after returning to practice on Thursday.