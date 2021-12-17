Players who return from positive COVID cases won’t be tested for rest of season

Getty Images

There’s a silver lining, thin as it may be, arising from the ongoing rash of positive COVID results for NFL teams. When those players return to play, they won’t be subject to testing again for the rest of the season.

Vaccinated or not, a 90-day testing holiday will apply to all of them. With the Super Bowl fewer than two months away, it means that none of the players who have tested positive this week — more than 150 in all — will be subject to testing or, for unvaccinated players, a five-day absence arising from close contact with an infected person.

That’s the hidden benefit of having the Omicron variant sweep through locker rooms and facilities. Every player who tests positive, from now through the end of the season, won’t be tested again through the end of the season. So they’ll be good to go, for the rest of the regular season and all of the postseason.