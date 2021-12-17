Raiders-Browns game postponed to Monday

Getty Images

The Raiders and Browns will not be playing on Saturday afternoon.

As initially reported by Josina Anderson of USA Today Sports and now reported by many, the game between the two AFC teams is being pushed back to Monday because of the COVID-19 outbreak that’s hit the Browns this week. They have 20 players on their COVID-19 reserve list and head coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive this week.

This is the first game that has been rescheduled this year after it happened multiple times in 2020 due to COVID issues.

Multiple reports say the game will kick off at 5 p.m. ET in Cleveland. The Saturday game was set to be broadcast on NFL Network and will remain on that channel.

There are also conversations taking place about moving the Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams games to Tuesday because of outbreaks in Washington and Los Angeles.