Raiders’ K.J. Wright rips NFLPA: I pay my player dues just to get lied to

Getty Images

After the NFL Players Association pushed for postponements, the NFL has given in and decided to delay three games this week, including Raiders-Browns, to accommodate teams that have been ravaged by COVID-19. And some Raiders players think something fishy is going on.

That’s because the president of the Players Association is Browns center J.C. Tretter, and Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright is among those who think the union is favoring the Browns with its lobbying to give them more time to prepare.

“I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent,” Wright wrote. “If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow.”

Wright directed one tweet at Tretter and said, “let’s keep our word President. This is pretty simple to me.” Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward similarly took a shot at Tretter.

In Wright’s opinion, the Browns should either be able to field a team of the players who are available, or forfeit the game.

“I just wanna play ball,” Wright said. “I would say play or forfeit.”

But that isn’t happening. Instead, the Raiders are being told that they have to delay their game by 48 hours this week, then play on short rest next week, to accommodate the Browns.