Raiders’ K.J. Wright rips NFLPA: I pay my player dues just to get lied to

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 17, 2021, 2:51 PM EST
NFL: DEC 12 Raiders at Chiefs
Getty Images

After the NFL Players Association pushed for postponements, the NFL has given in and decided to delay three games this week, including Raiders-Browns, to accommodate teams that have been ravaged by COVID-19. And some Raiders players think something fishy is going on.

That’s because the president of the Players Association is Browns center J.C. Tretter, and Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright is among those who think the union is favoring the Browns with its lobbying to give them more time to prepare.

“I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent,” Wright wrote. “If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow.”

Wright directed one tweet at Tretter and said, “let’s keep our word President. This is pretty simple to me.” Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward similarly took a shot at Tretter.

In Wright’s opinion, the Browns should either be able to field a team of the players who are available, or forfeit the game.

“I just wanna play ball,” Wright said. “I would say play or forfeit.”

But that isn’t happening. Instead, the Raiders are being told that they have to delay their game by 48 hours this week, then play on short rest next week, to accommodate the Browns.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Raiders’ K.J. Wright rips NFLPA: I pay my player dues just to get lied to

  3. He’s right. There’s no fair way to do this if you make an exception for one team. You either have to postpone all the games this week (which they can’t do given how few games are left this season) or just play as scheduled. Same thing happened to Denver last year. The Browns should stop whining and play the game

  5. The Pats were forced to play the Chiefs last season without their starting QB. Why are the Browns being favored by the NFL?

    As always, the NFL makes up their rules as they go and favors some franchises over others.

  6. We wouldn’t be having these virus and variant issues in the first place if enough people in this country had gotten vaccines in the 1st place when they became available. But we have too many idiots who believe the fake news that the virus is a flu and a hoax and vaccines will make you sicker than the virus

  7. demaurice smith innocent in all this??
    i think not.
    remember this when its time to vote on him leading your union next time

  8. The NFL is getting shadier and shadier. No transparency, and no consistency. I am becoming less and less of a fan.

  9. NFL is on very thin ice and may grab the NFLPA’s ankle when it breaks through. But money talks and assurances will come out of the respective offices that ‘we will do better next season.’

  10. Denver had to play last year even though they had no QB’s available. The Steelers were gifted a postphonement…

  11. Absolutely right.

    The only fair solution would have been to let vaccinated, asymptomatic players play.

    And honestly, it’s very possible the COVID lists will now get LONGER following these postponements. NFL has zero foresight and zero guts to lead into the endemic phase of this virus.

  12. “I just wanna play ball,” Wright said. “I would say play or forfeit.”

    Yeah, you’re gonna play ball… on Monday.

  14. Hes 100% correct. My RAIDERS are hated by everyone since Al Davis first was involved in trying to move them the first time. What about the poor Broncos last year w/ no QB?? terrible by the NFL and players union

  16. If you force a forfeit, you give the Browns and the Raiders a bye this week. Then, whoever plays either of those teams next week is at a huge competitive disadvantage. Because you can’t be inconvenienced?

  17. Browns now also get the benefit of seeing what the other teams results are befor they have to play.

  18. Denver played a game with like a practice squad QB last year. So did New England. Let’s keep it consistent. I know Cleveland is feel good story but come on.

  19. Why is the league testing vaccinated players at all?! There’s not reason to test a vaccinated player unless they are sick and have symptoms. The NFL created its own problem by testing vaccinated player to begin with.

  20. Isn’t that what the NFL said in the offseason. That if there are Outbreaks teams would forfeit games?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.