Richard Sherman doubtful, Jordan Whitehead, Antoine Winfield questionable

Getty Images

The Bucs can’t catch a break in their secondary. They have been banged up there all season and are again this week.

The team ruled out cornerback Jamel Dean (illness), and cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) is doubtful.

Safeties Jordan Whitehead (calf) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) are questionable. Whitehead was a full participant Friday, while Winfield did not practice.

Running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) is questionable but returned to limited participation in Friday’s practice and is expected to play.

Fournette has totaled 1,199 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns for the Buccaneers this year.