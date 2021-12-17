Saints activate Mark Ingram from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Saints activated running back Mark Ingram from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. He missed Sunday’s victory over the Jets after testing positive for the virus.

Ingram returned to practice Friday and is expected to play against the Buccaneers.

“I just quarantined, tried to do my best, tried not to spread, tried my best not to see anybody,” Ingram said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. “I was just waiting. I was just waiting to get back with the team. I was angry when I couldn’t play Sunday. I woke up Sunday angry.

“But it’s part of what we’re dealing with right now.”

Defensive end Cameron Jordan and running back Ty Montgomery also missed last week’s game but are back on the active roster after clearing COVID-19 protocols.

In five games with the Saints, Ingram has 73 touches for 363 yards and one touchdown.

Offensive linemen ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ (knee) and ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ (knee) won’t play Sunday.