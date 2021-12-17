Seahawks-Rams, Washington-Eagles games could move to Tuesday

Getty Images

The COVID-19 outbreak that’s hit the Rams and Washington this week could lead to some Tuesday football this week.

According to multiple reports, there are discussions about moving the Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles games from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Rams have placed 25 players on the COVID-19 reserve list since Saturday, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and linebacker Von Miller. Washington is in a similar state of affairs with quarterback Taylor Heinicke and most of their defensive linemen among the players on their reserve list.

The news comes after word of talks about pushing Saturday’s Raiders-Browns game back because of a similar situation in Cleveland. Josina Anderson of USA Today Sports reports that the league will push that game to Monday, but there’s been no official announcement.