Sean McDermott: Josh Allen should be ready to go

It looks like Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Allen has been dealing with a sprained foot since last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Buccaneers and he’s been limited in practice this week, which has left open the possibility of the Bills starting Mitchell Trubisky this weekend. Bills head coach Sean McDermott all but closed the door on that during a Friday morning appearance on WGR 550.

McDermott said that Allen will fully participate in the team’s final practice of the week and, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, “should be ready to go” on Sunday.

Allen has not missed a game since his rookie season and it appears his consecutive starts streak will hit 52 games in Week 15.