Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

Another head coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Saints announced Sean Payton tested positive for the virus on Friday and was immediately isolated. New Orleans’ release noted Payton is fully vaccinated.

Payton missed Wednesday’s practice because he was feeling ill, participating in meetings virtually. But at that point, he tested negative for COVID-19.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will serve as the team’s acting head coach for Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers. Payton is slated to return for the club’s Dec. 27 matchup against the Dolphins.

Allen was the Raiders’ head coach from 2012-2014.

Payton also contracted the virus as it was emerging back in March 2020.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, though he has a chance to test out of the league’s protocols to coach Saturday’s game against the Raiders. All three of the Bears coordinators also tested positive for the virus this week.