T.Y. Hilton: Colts have to “expect the unexpected” from the Patriots

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has faced the Patriots five times over the course of his career and he’s learned some lessons during those games.

Hilton said on Thursday that the Patriots are “fundamentally sound” and “do everything” that head coach Bill Belichick asks them to do on a weekly basis. Hilton also said that part of the challenge of facing New England is that you have to figure out exactly what Belichick is going to ask of his team.

“Expect the unexpected,” Hilton said, via Mike Chappell of WTTV. “The thing with [Belichick] is whatever you do well, he’s gonna take it away. So if you’re right-handed, you better learn to shoot with your left hand. If you’re left-handed, you better learn to shoot with your right hand. That’s just how he is. We’ve just got to be ready for anything and everything when it comes to that defense.”

Hilton has been a focal point of the defense in the past, but running back Jonathan Taylor is more likely to be in the crosshairs on Saturday night. If the Patriots do stop him, the Colts will have to adapt quickly if Hilton’s going to avoid being on the losing side for the sixth time against the Patriots.