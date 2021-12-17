Taylor Heinicke tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The COVID-19 outbreak with the Washington Football Team now includes their starting quarterback.

According to multiple reports, Heinicke has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and, under the revised protocols put in place on Thursday, could test back onto the active roster as soon as Saturday.

Kyle Allen was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week and will be unavailable unless his tests today or tomorrow allow him to return to action.

Washington has Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta’amu on their practice squad and, per multiple reports, they are signing Garrett Gilbert off the Patriots practice squad on Friday. If Heinicke and Allen remain out, one of them will start against the Eagles in a game that will deal a serious blow to the playoff hopes of the loser.