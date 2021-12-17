Taylor Heinicke tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by Josh Alper on December 17, 2021, 10:08 AM EST
NFL - Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
Getty Images

The COVID-19 outbreak with the Washington Football Team now includes their starting quarterback.

According to multiple reports, Heinicke has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and, under the revised protocols put in place on Thursday, could test back onto the active roster as soon as Saturday.

Kyle Allen was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week and will be unavailable unless his tests today or tomorrow allow him to return to action.

Washington has Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta’amu on their practice squad and, per multiple reports, they are signing Garrett Gilbert off the Patriots practice squad on Friday. If Heinicke and Allen remain out, one of them will start against the Eagles in a game that will deal a serious blow to the playoff hopes of the loser.

11 responses to “Taylor Heinicke tests positive for COVID-19

  1. The revised protocols are not enough.

    Omicron is not stoppable. And it’s everywhere.

    And tons of people are testing positive with absolutely zero symptoms.

    Let the players play.

  2. It’s hard to imagine that all the gambling entities are enjoying seeing NFL rosters devastated this week by Covid.
    How can Games possibly be competitive with so many players missing from the teams? I wonder how some teams will be able to field a team at all let alone a competitive one?!

  5. This virus is never going away. The NFL needs to realize this and just move on. Quit acting like we’re gonna “conquer” this. Ain’t happening.

  7. After this year, the PCR test, known for many false positive results will no longer be authorized for use. At least one Rams player had a false positive and got off the Covid list.

  10. skinsprinting says:
    December 17, 2021 at 10:15 am
    It’s hard to imagine that all the gambling entities are enjoying seeing NFL rosters devastated this week by Covid.
    How can Games possibly be competitive with so many players missing from the teams? I wonder how some teams will be able to field a team at all let alone a competitive one?!
    /////////
    Oh Please. Some of you have lost your minds. Nfl practice squads are 16 players. That’s 16 players that are in the building and practicing every single day. And, teams only suit up 48 out of the 53 on the active roster. So, that gives them 23 extra players. And who cares about degenerate gamblers? You don’t cancel games because people don’t like the money line. Nobody cries when a few starters go down. You suit up and play the game. Or, since it’s only football, and if it’s dangerous due to covid, you cancel games.

  11. Just forfeit at this point. Force the shields hand to reconsider the date of the game. They don’t have a defensive line, half an O line, no center, almost no secondary, no qbs. Just forfeit to not get people hurt.

