Trevor Lawrence: Coaching change brings clarity, direction moving forward

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Wednesday that the constant drama surrounding the team had to change and the Jaguars made a move to do exactly that when they fired head coach and drama generator in chief Urban Meyer a few hours later.

That won’t erase a 2-11 record or the series of embarrassing developments that have marked Lawrence’s rookie year, but it does make the first-round pick feel better about what the future will hold in Jacksonville. Lawrence called interim head coach Darrell Bevell someone who “never gets too high or too low” and said that consistency is what the team needs right now.

“I wouldn’t believe you if you told me this is how this year was going to go. . . . I think it brings a little bit of clarity to the guys in the locker room,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I wouldn’t say relief, but I would say just bring some clarity and some direction moving forward. You know, we really want to go and finish the season strong and to be honest, it’s been hard to last the last week with everything going on. And there’s a lot of things being stirred up I think by the outside, too. That didn’t help [and] made things a lot worse, but also everything that’s going on. It’s hard to be focused and have all your attention and efforts going towards winning the game when there’s so many things going on.”

Lawrence was the first overall pick in the draft and he entered the NFL with expectations that he’d succeed immediately. That hasn’t happened and the hope in Jacksonville is that excising the drama will result in him blossoming into the kind of player that the Jaguars believed they were getting in the spring.