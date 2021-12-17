Washington activates Keith Ismael from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has gotten one player back from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The team announced that center Keith Ismael has been activated on Friday. Ismael was placed on the list Thursday and Washington head coach Ron Rivera said on The Team 980 on Friday morning that the team believes Ismael had the flu.

Ismael has played six games and made one start this season. With Tyler Larsen still on the COVID reserve list, Ismael may be on track for his second start against the Eagles this Sunday.

Washington also confirmed that quarterback Tyler Heinicke has been placed on the reserve list and that quarterback Garrett Gilbert has been signed to the active roster. At the moment, Gilbert is one of the team’s options to start on Sunday along with Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta’amu.