Washington-Eagles game moved to 7 p.m. ET Tuesday

The Browns and the Raiders aren’t the only teams who will be playing a rescheduled game in Week 15.

According to multiple reports, the game between Washington and the Eagles will be moving as well. The game was set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and will now get underway at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

In both cases, the games are moving because of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks. The Browns and Washington have both put at least 20 players on their COVID-19 reserve lists over the last week or so.

Under the revised protocols put in place by the league this week, it will be easier for asymptomatic and vaccinated players to test their way off the COVID-19 list but it’s not guaranteed that Washington will be in considerably stronger shape by Tuesday.

The delay probably won’t be met with too many smiles by the Eagles, who will now have to play the Giants on a short week in Week 16, but it does give quarterback Jalen Hurts a bit more time for his ankle to heal before gameday.

UPDATE 3:17 p.m. ET: The NFL confirmed the new schedule and announced that this game and the Seahawks-Rams game that is also moving to Tuesday will be available on FOX and Sunday Ticket.