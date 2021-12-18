Bears activate Eddie Goldman from COVID reserve, sign Ledarius Mack off practice squad

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman went on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week, but the Bears will be able to have him in the lineup against the Vikings on Monday night.

Goldman was activated from the list on Saturday. The Bears still have 12 players on the list and the change in testing protocols this week provides a quicker path back for asymptomatic players who have been vaccinated.

Goldman has 18 tackles and a half-sack in 10 appearances this season.

The Bears also announced that they have signed linebacker Ledarius Mack off of the practice squad. Mack is the younger brother of Bears teammate Khalil Mack, who is out for the season. The younger Mack had one tackle in a Week 11 loss to the Ravens.