Bengals activate Trae Waynes, D’Ante Smith

Getty Images

Cornerback Trae Waynes is back on the Bengals’ active roster.

Waynes was activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday and will be available to play against the Broncos on Sunday. Waynes has been out for more than two months because of a hamstring injury and has played in two games this season.

The Bengals also activated guard D'Ante Smith. The fourth-round pick has played in one game this season and has been sidelined by a knee injury since the middle of October.

In addition to those moves, the Bengals elevated three players from the practice squad. Linebacker Austin Calitro, wide receiver Trent Taylor, and linebacker Keandre Jones will all revert to the practice squad after Sunday’s game.