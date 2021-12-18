Bucs put Breshad Perriman on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman scored the game-winning touchdown last week, but he won’t play this week.

Perriman has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Perriman arrived in Tampa Bay in Week 10 and made by far his biggest impact last week, when he scored a 58-yard touchdown to beat the Bills in overtime.

A former first-round pick of the Ravens, Perriman has been well traveled with stints in Washington, Cleveland, the Jets, Detroit and Chicago. This is his second stint in Tampa Bay.