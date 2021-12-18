Cardinals activate Chase Edmonds; put DeAndre Hopkins, Robert Alford on IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals will have running back Chase Edmonds back in the lineup in Detroit on Sunday.

Edmonds was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. He’s missed the last four games with an ankle injury and will rejoin James Conner as options in the team’s offensive backfield.

Edmonds has 76 carries for 430 yards and a touchdown. He’s also caught 30 passes for 211 yards.

The Cardinals also activated safety Charles Washington from injured reserve. He played three games before going out with a hamstring injury in late September.

In order to create space on the roster for Edmonds and Washington, the Cardinals placed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and cornerback Robert Alford on injured reserve. Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee injury, but there’s hope he could return in the playoffs. Alford has a pectoral injury and will miss at least the next three games.