Cowboys place Trysten Hill, Osa Odighizuwa on COVID-19 reserve list

The Cowboys won’t have two defensive tackles Sunday.

They announced they placed Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill on the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday. The players tested positive for the virus, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys activated defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and safety Darian Thompson from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. Hamilton joins Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins and Quinton Bohanna in the interior of the defensive line.

Odighizuwa, a third-round choice, appeared in all 13 games with 12 starts. He has 30 tackles, two sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

Hill, a second-round choice in 2019, missed the first eight games while rehabbing a torn ACL. He appeared in three games before serving a one-game suspension for punching a Raiders player postgame. Hill returned last Sunday to play against Washington. Now, he’s out again.

The Cowboys will have receiver Cedrick Wilson, who tested positive Monday but was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday.