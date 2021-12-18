ESPN channels exit YouTube TV

Getty Images

If you have YouTube TV and you hope to watch ESPN, you’re currently SOL.

As of 12:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, all Disney-owned channels exited the popular streaming platform, leaving millions (yours truly included) without ESPN channels on YouTube TV.

That means no Monday Night Football, starting with this week’s Vikings-Bears game. Unless there’s some other way to watch it. We’ll try to figure it out before Monday night and let you know. If not, I’ll just watch The Office on Peacock after Raiders-Browns ends on NFL Network.

Hopefully, YouTube TV and Disney will get their crap together before Monday night. Earlier this year, Comcast and YouTube TV worked out a deal that kept all NBC-related channels on the platform. Disney and YouTube TV obviously failed to ensure continuity of service for their mutual customers.

The good news is that YouTube TV has vowed to drop the monthly price from $64.99 to $49.99. For plenty of users, the price will be dropping to $0.00, because they’ll be switching to some other service that has the ESPN channels.