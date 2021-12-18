George Kittle: Trent Williams is the most talented player in the NFL, Pro Bowl voting is “insane”

Getty Images

San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams did not do well in fan Pro Bowl voting, and his teammate, tight end George Kittle, was not happy about it.

Kittle called Williams’ snub in Pro Bowl voting a huge oversight that calls into question the credibility of the vote.

“The fact that Trent Williams is eighth in Pro Bowl voting is absolutely insane,” Kittle said. “He’s probably the most talented player in football. . . . The lack of respect that Trent Williams gets is outrageous. I know he gets highlights posted once in a while, but you watch the film, every single game, every single clip, he physically dominates the person across from him.”

A big problem for Williams is that his name is near the bottom of the ballot for offensive tackles, because the NFL decided to list names in alphabetical order. With offensive linemen, fans often just vote for the first names on the ballot they recognize and never even get down to the bottom of the ballot, where Williams’ name appears.

That’s a lousy way to pick a Pro Bowl team, and it’s unsurprising that Kittle isn’t happy about it.