Michael Pittman, Kyle Dugger ejected for fighting

USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday night game in Indianapolis has gotten chippy.

Carson Wentz went onto the field after a field goal attempt to yell at Matthew Judon, who has approached the Colts sideline a couple of times to chirp.

Now, a scuffle between Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman has resulted in the ejections of both players.

Pittman aggressively blocked Dugger on a Jonathan Taylor 7-yard run with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter. They continued after the whistle, with Dugger yanking off Pittman’s helmet.

Pittman was fired up before and after the fracas.

Michael Badgley, who kicked a 41-yard field goal earlier in the third quarter, missed a 49-yard field goal wide left two plays after Pittman and Dugger were ejected.

The Colts lead 20-0.

The Patriots will play the rest of the game without linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley, whom they downgraded to out with an ankle injury.