NFL executive Renie Anderson sparks more than $160,000 in donations for Kentucky tornado relief

Getty Images

There are many ways to donate to the efforts to rebuild the communities in Kentucky that were affected by the recent tornadoes. Here’s one that has been set up by NFL executive V.P. and chief revenue officer Renie Anderson, a native of Kentucky.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $160,000. The original goal of $100,000 has become $175,000.

All donations will benefit the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund and the Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Every little bit helps. Thanks for considering this very good cause. Here’s hoping the total hits $175,000, $200,000, and beyond.