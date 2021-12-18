NFL, NFLPA will ditch enhancements that were added Thursday, for teams not dealing with outbreaks

Posted by Mike Florio on December 18, 2021, 4:40 PM EST
NFL: AUG 25 Preseason - Chiefs at Bears
Getty Images

On Thursday, the NFL reimplemented a wide variety of enhanced COVID protections. After this weekend’s games, those enhanced protections will be gone.

Here’s the language from the revised protocols, as agreed to by and between the NFL and NFL Players Association on Saturday: “In addition, the Protocol changes set forth in the December 16 memorandum will remain in effect through the completion of each club’s Week 15 game. We will re-evaluate our testing data over the weekend and determine whether these or other measures should remain in place beyond Tuesday. However, even if these measures are not officially extended, we have agreed with the NFLPA that players on a given club will have the option to participate in meetings virtually or wear a mask within the facility.”

That’s a roundabout way of saying “see ya” to the enhanced protections adopted on Thursday, which include no indoors meetings, indoor masks for all players, no more than 15 players present in the weight room, no staff and players earring together in the meal rooms, no visitors to or excursions from team hotels for road trips, and limits on the abilities of all players to engage in public activities. After this weekend’s games, those will be gone for all teams that aren’t in enhanced protocols due to an outbreak.

Currently, those teams are Washington, Cleveland, and the Rams. For teams that have outbreaks going forward (and outbreaks will now become harder to detect), the enhanced protocols will be put back in place.

Thus, in addition to reduced testing, teams will have reduced limitations on activities that could spread the virus. It’s not a compromise as much as it is a joint capitulation by owners and players to the pandemic. The owners and players want all games to be played. And, likewise, the owners and players want their money. Now, both sides will get what they want — and plenty of people will get COVID, asymptomatic or not.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “NFL, NFLPA will ditch enhancements that were added Thursday, for teams not dealing with outbreaks

  1. Just like the rest of the world, the NFL is just doing what is selfishly good for them and their bottom line. They don’t care about safety or getting rid of COVID, just the same as everyone else outside of ny house. Meanwhile, I will never see my friends or family or the inside of a public place ever again, thanks to all of you. Disgusting.

  2. It sounds to me that the NFL is trying to make things SO CONVOLUTED that NOBODY can be held accountable for ANYTHING that happens due to covid outbreaks no matter who’s to truly blame…. When all else fails regularly change & alter the protocols till nobody knows what they are anymore then they can discipline whomever they want however they want & use some obscure temporary procedure out of context to present their “GOTCHA MOMENT RULING”…..

  3. So now that everyone is catching COVID, they are RELAXING restrictions?

    Talk about backwards. They are basically deciding to ignore COVID. Unfortunately, COVID will not ignore them.

  4. betterthanflorio says:
    December 18, 2021 at 4:50 pm
    Just like the rest of the world, the NFL is just doing what is selfishly good for them and their bottom line. They don’t care about safety or getting rid of COVID

    ——-
    There is no more “getting rid of Covid” than there is getting rid of the flu

    It’s here to stay

  5. Our hospitals are over crowded with COVID patients. Heart attack, cancer and stroke victims are dying because there is no room for them. Doctors and nurses are quitting…so things will get a lot worse.

    This isn’t the flu. The flu doesn’t kill over a million Americans in a year and a half.

    SMH

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.