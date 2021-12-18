Panthers put Derrick Brown on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown won’t be playing for the Panthers in Buffalo on Sunday.

The Panthers announced that Brown has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. If vaccinated, he will be able to test off the list in the days to come rather than spend 10 days away from the team.

Brown has 36 tackles and two sacks this season. DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy, and Phil Hoskins are the team’s available defensive tackles.

Cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver has been activated from the injured reserve list. He’ll help fill in for A.J. Bouye, who was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

The Panthers have also elevated running back Reggie Bonafon and wide receiver Willie Snead from the practice squad. They will revert back to that roster after the Bills game.