Practice altercation led to Vikings cutting Bashaud Breeland

Getty Images

The Vikings’ decision to cut starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland was surprising enough that it figured to have to do with issues beyond performance on the field.

And that’s exactly the case, as NFL Network is reporting that the Vikings cut Breeland after he had a verbal altercation with coaches at practice today.

According to the report, Breeland took off his cleats and then got into it with teammates who were trying to calm him down.

On Monday, Breeland will go on waivers, where any team that wants him can take him for the balance of the season. It’s possible that a playoff contender will figure he can add depth at an important position and be willing to take him on, even at the risk that a player who got cut for having a dispute with coaches isn’t exactly the safest bet.

If no team claims Breeland, he becomes an unrestricted free agent.