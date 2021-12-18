Practice altercation led to Vikings cutting Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings’ decision to cut starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland was surprising enough that it figured to have to do with issues beyond performance on the field.

And that’s exactly the case, as NFL Network is reporting that the Vikings cut Breeland after he had a verbal altercation with coaches at practice today.

According to the report, Breeland took off his cleats and then got into it with teammates who were trying to calm him down.

On Monday, Breeland will go on waivers, where any team that wants him can take him for the balance of the season. It’s possible that a playoff contender will figure he can add depth at an important position and be willing to take him on, even at the risk that a player who got cut for having a dispute with coaches isn’t exactly the safest bet.

If no team claims Breeland, he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

23 responses to “Practice altercation led to Vikings cutting Bashaud Breeland

  5. Breeland has been trying to get out of that mess in Minnesota since October. Finally found his way.

  7. arrowhead816 says:
    December 18, 2021 at 5:07 pm
    He’ll come back to KC…

    He won’t make it that far in the waiver wire process. Watch some tape he’s graded 117 out of 119 corners … you can have him

  11. World Class teams don’t deal with difficult players who lie and throw their teammates under the bus on a regular basis…take note, Green Bay.

  13. “patsfantransplant says:
    December 18, 2021 at 5:14 pm
    A prefect BB project for NE.”

    Yeah, just like Antonio Brown! Oh wait… LOL

  16. No surprise. This dumpster fire of a franchise has always treated their players poorly. BB enjoy being free of this mess.

  17. Christian says:
    He won’t make it that far in the waiver wire process. Watch some tape he’s graded 117 out of 119 corners …
    ==

    You may have just contradicted yourself.
    If he’s truly the 117th worst cornerback out of 119 then it seems as though no team would want to claim him. Based on his ranking, it seems more likely he’d pass all the way through the wire process and could then sign with any team that would have him.
    Once he clears waivers any team that signed him wouldn’t be responsible for his current contract. A club like Kansas City – it’s familiar with him, and he with it — could be the destination, assuming he’s willing to accept a backup role and play for a pro-rated veteran’s minimum salary.

  19. This is another terrible sign. I’m pretty sure the team has quit on this coaching staff, just like the bandwagon fans.

  20. I don’t get most of this article. Why was it a surprise he was cut? Because he absolutely is terrible. I have no idea why he was still in the nfl to begin with.

  21. Um, no one is going to pick this guy up. The Vikings secondary blows and he is a big reason why. Signing this guy is a downgrade.

  22. He’s on a one year deal, for vet minimum and incentives. It didnt cost them much (or save them much) to get rid of him. I’d love to see Jacksonsville or Houston to claim him, just to see how he handles it.

  23. Wouldn’t be surprised if Andy Reid and Chiefs sign him. Character issues don’t bother Reid

