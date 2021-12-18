Ravens lose Sammy Watkins to COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Ravens may not have quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday, due to an ankle injury. They definitely won’t have receiver Sammy Watkins.

Watkins has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he will miss the game.

In 10 games during his first season with the Ravens, Watkins has 27 catches for 394 yards and a touchdown. His absence means more opportunities for rookie Rashod Bateman and second-year player Devin Duvernay.

Jackson is questionable for the game. He didn’t practice at all after suffering a sprained right ankle against the Browns last week. The 8-6 Ravens host the 10-3 Packers on Sunday.